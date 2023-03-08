Rock-salt overkill
Over the weekend, after all of the snow was plowed from our street, a city truck dumped so much rock salt that it left piles about ½-inch thick all over the roads. This is not only a complete waste of taxpayer money, it is also bad for the roads, our pets and our environment. Please take it easy on the rock salt when it is clearly unnecessary.
Cindy Francisco Lawrence
Really? White supremacy?
It’s humorous to hear contributors equate criticism of wokism to white supremacy. People have a right to resist the idea that they are inherently racist. If you want to teach CRT or gender studies at the college level, that’s fair. But forgive us if we take issue with it being forced on underage kids with underdeveloped brains. That’s called brainwashing. If that’s your way of recruiting voters, it’s time for new ideas.
Ryan McNamara Salem, N.H.
Spotlight on big government
If the Republicans are so vehemently against “big government,” how do they defend their excessive intrusion into the lives of citizens’ rights to choose in cases of abortion, freedom of speech, and even the curriculum in schools? Boebert wants the church to run the government and Greene wants to keep people who don’t pay taxes or live in red states fewer than five years from voting.
Sylvia Francescone Groveland
Try online options
An article about the high cost of college education and Maura Healy’s plan to make community college for some over 25 free is a sound-good headline. The real problem is the cost of higher education. All these Mass schools are paid for by federal monies and taxpayers. I find it insulting that they want more money to do the same job. A lot of this is available online. Let’s use that option.
Tim Vermette Methuen
Just come clean
Pete Buttigieg’s office is now stonewalling an investigation into his use of government private jets. We are constantly reminded that Biden’s cabinet is the most diverse in history. Unfortunately we are reminded through their actions that they are also the most incompetent and least transparent.
Ryan McNamara Salem, N.H.
Good leaders needed
The Tribune spotlight on teacher shortages was excellent; shortage of leadership is also a problem. Those in charge are fearful of parents, disrespected by students and timid with staffing issues. A school with a new principal every two years, too much staff turnover, that uses paraprofessionals and where no one wants to substitute is a school in big trouble. The problems are not with the teachers: look elsewhere.
Michael Veves
Haverhill
