Boggles the mind
We have just seen history in the making: the first time a president of this country has been indicted, on multiple federal charges! And still, he has supporters who are already donating to his cause. That’s like a community pitching in money for a mayor’s Go Fund Me after he was indicted for embezzling city funds. And both can run for office even from behind bars. Welcome to America, the land of opportunity.
Sylvia Francescone
Groveland
More to come?
Now that Trump has been indicted on seven counts can we look forward to seeing indictments of Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden and Joe Biden?
Marilyn Carney
Lawrence
Is that what we want?
Recent Sound Offs have descended into name-calling. The most recent characterizes people with certain beliefs as having under-developed brains, small heads, and big brows; as grunting, bleating and belching individuals being led by Cro-Magnon Men. These kinds of inflammatory accusations do not belong in civilized discussions nor in any newspaper. They do not promote a meeting of the minds, just drive an even wider wedge between us all.
Jeanne Ripple Walkauskas
Haverhill
