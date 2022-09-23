To ‘price or opposing opinions’
I agree with the writer’s comments about price increases in The Eagle-Tribune. The ads should cover this. But, the complaints about Ted Xenakis getting a column? You can always counter-comment. I like the banter. Don’t quit the Trib, pal!
To ‘a dangerous path’
You are correct. I can’t go to family gatherings, as a certain relative sees me, charges across the room at me like a maniac, and starts screaming into my face saying “you dumb liberal!” and other things. He has been acting like that since 2016. It’s scary.
To ‘smooth ride’
When one of those Hondas that are a half inch off the ground comes flying into your living room will you still say that? I used to live off of Ferry Street. You could hear them going by at warp speed day and night. Speed bumps stopped that quickly.
Then there’s democracy
Xenakis named several hot-button issues facing voters in his column Wednesday. Curiously, or perhaps intentionally, he omitted the most important one: democracy itself. Sure, abortion is important, but when one party seeks power through voter suppression, extreme gerrymandering, and calling every lost election “stolen,” that puts democracy squarely at the top of every ballot this November.
Kudos to NA police
With the amount of construction on Route 125 at the new site of Amazon, the police from North Andover have done a phenomenal job in keeping traffic moving. Thank you.
To ‘shameful behavior’
What I just read is one of the most absurd statements ever. Comparing illegal immigrants to the Jewish victims of the Holocaust? You are the one who should be ashamed. The migrants are being moved, but will live and many will flourish. Jewish people were sent to their deaths.
Cue the crickets
To the person who thinks Govs. DeSantis and Abbott are the equivalent of Hitler, take a look at the Ken Burns film “The U.S. and the Holocaust” on PBS and then come back and tell me they are the same. Your statement is what’s shameful. And by the way, when will the Obamas and Kennedys open up their compounds to house the illegals?
They have no memory
I hope Gov. DeSantis has many millions of dollars put away for all of his minions who think what he did to those poor people is OK. They need mental help to the max. Isn’t it funny how all of these Republicans probably came from immigrants?
To ‘good people’
Yes, the people of Martha’s Vineyard made all the right moves when the cameras were rolling. But you saw how long they stayed there. It just goes to show you how money and political connections really work.
To ‘please explain’
They’re walking in because Joe Biden is letting them. He thinks they will all be voters for the Democrats, Even though they are not eligible to vote. Oh , that’s his next move, I guess, to give them the right to vote.
To ‘shameful behavior’
You asked what the difference is between Hitler putting Jews on trains and Abbott and Desantis putting migrants on buses and planes. I ask, is Martha’s Vineyard an extermination camp?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.