Really? He said that?
Biden “the dimocrat” is really showing off his stuff. Under him gas prices have skyrocketed, and mortgage rates are up which makes it harder to buy a house with higher payments. Then he blast's on national TV that America is very short on ammunition and bombs. I’m sure China and Russia were very glad to hear that. I could go on and on, but this comment would be way too long.
Ron Dionne
Haverhill
Beyond the pale
I'm sorry, did I just see a member of the far left modern Democratic party - you know, the folks teaching our children that the United States was founded to protect slavery, the ones that suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story to sway an election in 2022, the same people who canceled all critics of wrong-headed federal COVID policies, and the mob who went on a statue toppling campaign in 2020 that would have made Stalin blush -- accuse others of "erasing history" in your paper?
Nick McNulty
Windham
