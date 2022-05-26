What’s the rush?
Methuen Councilor Mike Simard, stop constantly looking at your watch during City Council meetings. If you don’t have the time to represent your constituents, just kindly resign.
Grounds need attention
Wow, Timberlane’s grounds haven’t looks this bad in years. I guess the new facility manager and grounds supervisor don’t know what they’re doing. Time for a change.
But what about you?
I love how Peg from Salem, N.H., is scolding us about the evils of fossil fuels. How do you heat your house and power your car? Typical liberal.
They’re ‘the man’
The New Pelosi/Schumer/Biden/Hassan Democrats are no friend to the working class. They used to fight against the man, now they are the man. Mega-corporations, the FBI and generals are all footsoldiers of the modern Democrats, a party that now ships union blue-collar jobs overseas to China in bulk while importing cheap labor en masse through Mexico to undercut the wages of the American blue-collar worker.
It started with slavery
The irony and stupidity of the man who assassinated Black people in Buffalo using “replacement theory” as his reason is that the victims did not come here voluntarily. Rather, their ancestors were kidnapped and brought here to be sold into slavery. Therefore, their presence here can be attributed to the “legacy whites.”
Not up to job
Joe Biden is incompetent and confused. His policies are hurting everyday Americans and he’s quickly forcing us into a recession. We need to rescue America from these radical, woke, incompetent Democrats and from President Biden who simply can’t do the job. MAGA.
A loan for Ukraine
We are sending $40 billion to the Ukraine. Where did that number come from? Why can’t we send a fraction of that and maybe more later? Can it be a loan?
Saba not mayor material
Methuen City Council Chairman Steve Saba so badly wants to be mayor. He was disliked in youth sports and constantly attacks Mayor Perry. What has he done for the city?
I concur
I totally agree with ‘Not a Warren fan.’ This woman has done nothing for this state. She is an embarrassment.
Biden needs to fix it
I agree with “ Enough with the blame.” It may not be Biden’s fault that gas prices are rising, but he should be able to fix it. He is the most powerful man in the world. The United States has enough oil on its own, our border should be secure. We should use some of the funds being given away to solve our domestic problems.
To ‘gerrymandering’
Yes it’s wrong. But it’s also wrong when Democrats do it. Both parties engage in the act when in control. In fact, possibly a harbinger of things to come, the process itself was named after a politician (Elbridge Gerry) who considered himself neither a Republican nor Democrat.
