Lasting impression needed
A bill should be passed to allow loved ones of those who have been innocently gunned down to stand proud directly in front of the judge in the courtroom and face the killer holding pictures of the people he murdered. This person will never forget those faces and the good lives he took .
Reason for mass shootings
As long as we as a society, tolerate a broken mental health system, a lenient legal system, and the ability for anyone to purchase a military grade assault rifle, we'll have mass shootings to deal with.
Not a Warren fan
Was the sound-off writer kidding? Sen. Warren is a phony. She had no career to speak of until she claimed Native American heritage. She was a mid-level college professor at a mid-level law school. After she checked the box, she’s at Harvard teaching one course and a multi-millionaire. She has always been out for herself first and foremost. She is an embarrassment to the state and the Senate.
Burying Haverhill shootings
While are all the shootings in Haverhill hidden on page 6 or 8 in the Tribune? Asking for a friend.
Address the problems
When is the haverhill City Council going address the quality-of-life issues in Haverhill? Coffee cans used as mufflers, loud radios, people driving while texting and talking people, just doing as they please with no consequences.
Driving hazard
So the curve on Salem Street after Hampshire street in Salem is very dangerous.
Parking issues
I finally figured out the parking policy in Haverhill. You park anywhere you please: in handicapped parking (no placard), by a fire hydrant, underneath several no parking signs, on a crosswalk, and even in aq no-parking fire lane. All you have to do is put your flashes on and ignore what you are doing. While we are at it, why are trucks allowed to park in the driving lane in front of Harbor Place, in front of a no parking sign, and block traffic from flowing?
Lounging around
Driving by the North End fire station in Methuen the other day and seeing the fire fighters laying with their feet up on lounge chairs sunning themselves was heartwarming. Seeing the layabouts is like a rite of passage that summer is officially here.
Drop diesel prices
I think lowering the cost of a "less refined" fuel (diesel $6-plus a gallon), which is delivered by truck for everything we use today, would make more sense. The fuel companies are gouging us and killing us slowly for their profits and bottom lines.
Stonewalled vision
The stone stair wall not built within the allowed legal distance from the road has caused many accidents as drivers pull on the wrong side of the road to avoid getting too close not seeing drivers coming the other way. I really think Salem, N.H., police should take a look and have something done before someone is really hurt. There have been many accidents at this spot.
