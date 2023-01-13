Presidential disappointment
Another breach of security by a sitting president makes me sick and wonder what other surprises are lurking out there. Both Trump and Biden should be thoroughly investigated and those responsible punished. Changes as to how “top secret” materials are handled must also be made. Maybe their library cards should be suspended.
Tom Riley Bradford
SOS in Haverhill
Regarding Haverhill roads, has anyone tried to drive up the connecting road for the Golden Hill School? Potholes. Repatchings. This is a school road! Kids, parents, teachers deserve the best and usually get served last. There are so many decrepit streets. If I am told again that there is no money, I will get apoplectic! There was COVID money and plenty of money to repave streets that were not in such drastic need.
Kim Casey Haverhill
Welcome to more of the same
As the new Congress begins its term, I present that Speaker McCarthy is the mouthpiece of the previous president so if you liked him, you are going to love Kevin. Lies, diversion of facts, misrepresentation, the advent of dictatorship, racism, and white supremacy all coming our way from the third most powerful member of our government. They are going to attack Joe Biden for revenge regardless of substance.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
