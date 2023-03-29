Kudos to Veves
Great to see the Tribune dedicating so much effort to teaching and schools. Michael Veves’ Sunday commentary was excellent. Soon parents with elementary math skills and middle school reading skills will tell teachers with multiple degrees and decades of experience what, how, where, and when to teach. It’s happening in Republican states. A teacher won’t be able to look a child in the eye for fear of offending the child and losing the job.
Kim Casey
Haverhill
Enough damage done
It seems ridiculous that former POTUS 45 has any supporters after all he has done. Now he calls for protests and incites his supporters if he is indicted. Hasn’t he caused enough problems for law enforcement? I can understand supporting your party, but he is not the best option under any, any circumstance. Put him in the mirror and move forward, please.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
Cameras are rolling
With every instance of a person “needing to be restrained” by force seeming to be captured on camera resulting in lawsuits, firing, or worse, who in their right mind would want to be a teacher, police officer, or work at a psychiatric hospital?
Tom Riley
Bradford
Change of heart
Remember a year ago when Don Sweeney was out of his depth, Jake DeBrusk was a bum, and Linus Ullmark was overpaid? My, how quickly times change.
Nick McNulty
Windham
