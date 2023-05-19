Problem-solving idea
While Sound Off contributors are busy arguing over what is the greatest threat facing us today, perhaps they should encourage a few members of the GOP to support the president — who is doing his best to combat all the problems we are facing today. Not the least of those problems is the total lack of support from the GOP, whose members don’t even support one another. Some of them are just plain crazy. One wants to end elections altogether.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Report revelationsJohn Durban’s report completely debunks the Russia hoax and proves the FBI, Obama, Biden and Hillary Clinton all knew it was fake and ran with it anyway. These people would be in jail if the DOJ had any impartiality and integrity at all. But we know those traits don’t exist in the Biden administration. I fear for all those whistleblowers. Jail is a dangerous place. Just ask Jeffrey Epstein.
Ryan McNamara Salem, N.H.
