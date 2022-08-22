To ‘This is crazy’
A good editor doesn’t discriminate. She has to publish comments from Democrats too!
Keep development in check
The Planning Board in North Andover should stop approving multi-unit housing. Lake Cochichewick should be protected from excessive building that drains a valuable water resource.
Teachers deserve more
I was just reading a study that shows Massachusetts teachers are underpaid by 20% when compared to other professionals with similar levels of college degree in their respective fields. How is that possible? I thought all of that marijuana money was going to help state budgets and a certain percent was going to education. Where is it?
Enough is enough, Riley
Once again Jeff Riley stuck his nose into the education system with MCAS. Why doesn’t he just sit at home and collect his paycheck and leave well enough alone? Hopefully when Maura Healey gets elected governor she will finally get rid of him.
Provide help to panhandlers
When it comes to dealing with panhandlers, it would be helpful if the police and other community resource personnel (health department, veterans affairs) would stop and offer information, as well as assistance in connecting these individuals with the appropriate services – especially when those panhandlers have young children.
To ‘Off streets’
No violence stated, just facts. Another one who said he lied. When did he lie? How is he a racist? Because he doesn’t agree with BLM? If he destroyed the country, what is Biden and his administration doing to it? No hope for some people.
How to fix MBTA
Fire every single employee who is a relative of any past or present public office holder. Replace them with qualified people. It’s no secret that the MBTA is infested with unqualified politically appointed hacks.
Try something new
Everyone I know has complaints about Massachusetts’ taxes, fees, political corruption, etc. Yet every time election season rolls around the electorate once again sends a super majority of Democrats to the Statehouse. The definition of insanity: doing the same thing again and again and expecting a different result.
Truth be told
The seemingly endless stream of outright lies from Trump and his devotees makes one wonder how soon we will return to the days when it was believed that the earth was flat and the sun revolved around it. Trump’s biggest talents seem to be insults and lying. Heaven help America!
Actions speak loudly
Well, now we will see if Lebron James has any class. If he does, he will take another number and retire Bill Russell’s No. 6. I am not holding my breath.
Ramping up tension
In the face of death threats to the FBI from his supporters, does Trump call for restraint? No, he instead ramps up his rhetoric to further incite his followers. Just like Jan. 6. Shows you exactly what type of creature he is.
