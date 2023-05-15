Power plays
CNN gave Donald Trump 70 minutes to rile up his troops for 2024. He gave no apology or admission of guilt for anything. He made fun of E. Jean Carroll and the crowd laughed. White supremacists in the crowd fist pumped when he offered pardons to Oath keepers and Proud Boys. There is a dictator tyrant making his move for total power domination and his name is Donald Trump. Jan. 6 was a rehearsal.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Promoting division
Giving the commencement address at Howard University this weekend, divider in chief Joe Biden once again repeated one of his many lies. He stood in front of the HBCU class and said that “white supremacy is the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland.” This man’s entire platform is built on division and hate.
Ryan McNamara Salem, N.H.
Commented
