We have a vice president, Kamala Harris, who stands in front of a microphone and wants to talk about the “root cause” of migration. Anyone with any kind of knowledge knows what the answer is: their own government. This is what we in this country are subjected to by voting into office people who really don’t understand or care.
Paula Giuffrida Hampstead
He started it
While Paula Giuffrida’s sentiments are well intended concerning name calling and disrespect among writers, let’s not forget that Donald Trump himself lowered the bar with abusive language. He has labeled Mexicans as “bad hombres,” referred to anyone who opposes him as a “loser,” mocked a handicapped person, and called a respected actress a “fat pig.” Those supporting the former president must suffer the abuse that the man unleashed. That horse is out of the barn.
Tom Walters Londonderry
Writers spot on
In Sunday’s newspaper, I wanted to congratulate the following Sound Off contributors: Sharon Netzley, Nick McNulty, Jeff Martineau, and Ryan McNamara, along with Dick Hodges who wrote a letter. This country needs more people like the above, in order to make America “great again.”
Ron Dionne Haverhill
I’m tired of lies
This newspaper has a habit of mentioning the Jan. 6 Committee and how they paved us a path to facts. This may be true but you never mention the fact that it was a biased committee and no one had the opportunity to question anything. You tell people to go and read this 845 page report if they want facts. Personally, although there may be some truths published in the report I wouldn’t give it a minute of my time unless it was an unbiased report. We know the Tribune is a liberal publication, but at least give us the facts.
Joe Dagati Haverhill
Go after the dealers
The “Their View” article in Monday’s paper talked about loving children more than guns, which I 100% agree with. What I more so believe in is the death penalty for convicted drug dealers. Or at least charge them with terrorism because they’re targeting Americans. It would help keep them incarcerated longer. The number of drug-related deaths is more than double the gun related deaths, but politicians are willing to accept that. Get serious about the supposed “War on Drugs” and I bet gun-related deaths will drop significantly.
Michael Marcello Methuen
