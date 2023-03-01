Teacher exodus
The Eagle-Tribune’s teacher shortage articles are missing a big piece of the pie. Anyone who has taught in Lawrence Public Schools or knows someone who has knows that it is not only the pay at issue: It’s the attitudes of both the administration and students that has changed in a BIG way.
Colleen O’Connor Methuen
Fenway fiasco
John Henry, owner of the Red Sox, is reviving his plan to redevelop the area around Fenway Park. What will happen to the hundreds of businesses and thousands of middle/working class people living there now? Will they be summarily evicted with no affordable place to go? Expected to move back into way costlier residences than their current ones? People’s lives should not be upended so a billionaire and developers can increase their profits.
Michael Bleiweiss Methuen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.