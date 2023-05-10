In a word, racism
Theodore Xenakis opposes the fair housing act in a recent column. He is afraid it will cause “the American landscape to become a checkerboard.” Weekly, article after article, his racism is blatant. This is barely short of the white robe and burning crosses. The fair housing act is not a suggestion, it is the law. I believe lawyers, as he once was, are supposed to uphold and protect the law.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
