To ‘try self-reflection’
I never said I objected to a change of name. What I was referring to was the use of a pronoun in lieu of a proper noun. There is a difference. I actually learned the difference in English class.
Marilyn Carney Lawrence
Now that’s a long list
The other day Biden said “defiantly” on TV, “name me one thing that I failed on.” Well, this page could not hold full descriptions of the things he failed on. But a few shorts such as Afghanistan withdrawal, border crisis, illegal drugs, high gas prices, are a good start. Most Americans will be able to determine many more.
Ron Dionne Haverhill
A big betrayal
So ordinary, hard-working Georgia Americans, conscientiously doing their civic duty, are now part of the deep state conspiracy framing Donald Trump? This is the fourth group of patriotic Americans to do so! Trump and his cronies wouldn’t know the truth and civic duty if it bit them. They believe the law was made for others, not for them. Their lying attacks of jurors and our justice system undermine our democracy and betray our country.
Greg Davis Salem, N.H.
An A for effort
I must respect the MAGA folks’ loyalty to the 45th potus. I would rather see them be more loyal to the country than the country’s destroyer. Yet, it is brave to chain yourself to the lower level pipes on the Titanic. It makes no sense and helps no one, but it is brave. There is still time to get off the ship.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
