What evidence beyond pure speculation is there that Methuen Mayor Perry is not doing the same job he would be doing if he were physically present in that office?
Politicizing shootings
So President Biden goes to Buffalo to wrongly put blame for a crazy person’s terrible actions on to his political opponents. He made no such appearance in Waukesha, Wisconsin, when Darrell Brooks Jr. killed six and seriously injured dozens more. It didn’t fit his narrative or agenda.
Put on listening ears
Voters are unhappy in Andover. The Select Board and Town Manager have some listening to do.
Payano a no-show
Spotted in South Lawrence this week was a sign for Pavel Payano running for state Senate. How can a man who misses half of the City Council meetings and never shows up in South Lawrence think that the people of South Lawrence would even consider him for a state office?
Ticket the cars
When are the Lawrence police going too start doing their jobs, not just what they want. Example: Stickers and license plates from New Hampshire. South Lawrence has many on the road on the east side. This means no excise tax is being paid and insurance coverage is not required. They need to start ticketing them
Not a SCOTUS job
Although I agree with abortion free choice, I believe that the decision in Roe vs. Wade was beyond the charter of the Supreme Court. This decision should be made by elected officials. The Supreme Court’s job is to interpret the Constitution and laws passed by elected officials.
No problem, but ...
As long as abortion isn’t used for birth control I have no problem with it. There are many forms of contraception that men and women are able to use.
Stand up to the man
The fact that Lawrence Fire Chief Moriarty is even entertaining the creation of this new assistant chief position speaks volumes about his lack of character and moral compass. This is nothing more than a political favor and Moriarty obviously doesn’t have the wherewithal to stand up to his new boss.
Perry’s good work
Methuen Mayor Perry keep up the good work. Years from now people will look back and remember you with fondness for all your accomplishments in making our city a better place. No one will be able to even recall the name of one city councilor from your tenure as mayor.
No follow-through
I, too, remember the fight for the improvements to Nicholson Stadium and the angry mob led into the council chambers by now City Councilor Steve Saba. These people blackmailed and bullied their way into getting what they wanted and have never followed through on a single promise to help defer the cost.
Method to amend
When conservatives speak of adhering to the original intent of the founders in the Constitution, it is regarding courts’ interpretation of the law. But clearly the founders provided a mechanism to amend the Constitution, which is how voting rights were expanded to former slaves and women.
