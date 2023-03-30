Why weapons of war?
I am well aware the 2nd Amendment guarantees the right to own a firearm. It was a wonderful idea on the part of our Founding Fathers. But allowing the sale of weapons of war to civilians is insanity. Our founders never foresaw the semi-automatic guns we have now. I know mental illness is part of this argument. But if we have an overwhelming number of people with the propensity to kill, why do we want to make it easy for them to obtain such weapons? Honor the intentions of the Constitution, not the mentality of a videogame. Use gun sense, common sense and keep our children safe.
Sylvia Francescone
Groveland
Let the kids do it
Bring back paper boys and girls. They were way better than drive-by, inconsistent adults.
John Tomaselli
Lawrence
Done deal
Hey TikTok, we don’t need you to turn our children into gender confused, economically illiterate communist foot soldiers: We already have urban public school systems, a mainstream media, and an army of tenured professors to do that ourselves!
Nick McNulty
Windham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.