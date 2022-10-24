On a low note
Political leaders are judged by their last acts. Haverhill’s mayor could have gone down in a blaze of glory. Instead he goes down with a thud. Teachers were pushed too far. Like most administrators he avoided very serious problems plaguing teachers. Besides salaries, a rash of false career-ending allegations of misconduct by troubled kids ran rampant.
Don’t have to live here
To the Sound Off writer advocating income taxes in New Hampshire, feel free to move to any other New England state to enjoy income, sales, excise, AND property taxes, and poorer school systems than those found in New Hampshire.
Didn’t have to strike
I had no sympathy for striking Haverhill teachers. It’s an illegal strike. They preach all about the kids, well it’s all about their wallets now. The school year is only 180 days, not bad for $73,000 plus. I’m just saying. They set a poor example and could have bargained while still in school.
Finally!
Tim ‘Bigs’ is the big man in Haverhill, the teacher’s union leader who together with a strong team of educators decided that their safety was as important as salaries. Finally. Even vice principals in charge of school discipline get better protocols so they don’t have to cower in front of misbehaving children who cause school havoc. Finally.
More politics please
I must have missed something: Has The Eagle-Tribune become the local paper of Methuen and Haverhill? Less than three weeks out from a consequential national election and Sound Offs are wall-to-wall local Methuen and Haverhill politics.
Are they vaccinated?
How many of the Haitian refugees transported to Methuen are vaccinated against COVID? Do they have proof? Let’s send the kids to schools and start the whole mask nightmare again.
More taxes to come
Why is Mayor Perry “furious” about migrants being dropped off at the Days Inn? This is what you voted for. If you turned them away, who’s going to take them in? Immediately applying for taxpayer funded benefits and enrolled in taxpayer funded schools. And people wonder why they tax us to death.
Felt unbalanced
This Sunday’s Eagle Tribune was a love letter to Democrats. One editorial solely blamed Putin and COVID for inflation without placing any blame on Biden. “Voting guidance” was terribly suspect. And all four letters to the editor were all left leaning. Right leaning letters were ignored. I know because I wrote one. As Election Day approaches, keep it balanced Eagle Tribune!
Sad situation
Sad commentary on the state of the United Kingdom that a conservative prime minister can be deep-sixed her first month in office for trying to rein in out-of-control government spending.
Big bills forthcoming
If you think the prices are bad now, wait until you receive your home heating bill. November and the election is just around the corner, it is time to vote Republican.
Try full time
How about the teachers working a full year – like the folks trying to pay their outrageous wages.
Commented
