Give them a break
While our politics do not often align, there are a lot of hardworking people in Hollywood, and the ones on strike today have some very serious grievances that deserve redress. If you need to speak about the Hollywood strikes, have a little respect for the working-class people caught in the crosshairs standing up for their rights that corporations are currently abusing.
Nick McNulty
Windham
Republicans beware
Disputing an election is A-Ok if you are a Democrat. Just ask Stacy and Hillary. But if you are former President Trump, beware of many phony accusations to follow, because he did the same thing that those two did. This proves that if you are not a Democrat “beware and look out” for many falsehoods to follow.
Ron Dionne
Haverhill
