What in the world is Mr. Xanakis trying to say? At the request of a child they painted a white person among Blacks picking cotton. How is this beneficial to anyone? Thanks for the brief accompanying 1968-69 somewhat accurate history tidbit, however, I do not think Nixon’s rise was surprising at all after RFK was assassinated.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
The Trump effect
Left-wing writers have gone a little off the rails. “After eight years Nick McNulty sees the light? He has been enabling Trump’s behavior all this time.” Really? I voted for Gary Johnson in 2016. But life under Trump was better than a hyperinflationary world, where political opponents get put in jail and carjackers don’t. This Trump fixation has made some people that I imagine are otherwise thoughtful and intelligent into a tilting-at-windmills mob.
Nick McNulty
Windham
That other guy
Hey, wasn’t there another president who was sued for sexual impropriety and paid off four women with hush money? Who lied about having sexual relations with “that woman” on national TV? Who was involved in a major illegal land scandal in Arkansas? Let’s see what was his name and political affiliation? It was a Democrat named Bill Clinton wasn’t it?
Mike Dulong
Haverhill
