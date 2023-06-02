Dangerous proposition
There’s a renewed interest in bringing back happy hour in Massachusetts. Following some horrific car crashes it was banned years ago. How do we prevent a repeat ? Maybe set three (too many) strikes and you lose your “happy hour,” or maybe in addition a “no shots” police during happy hour !
Tom Riley Haverhill
Puzzling situation
Over the weekend one large sleek black van parked on South Broadway in Lawrence. Next came a white van and another black van. Passengers carrying luggage and brightly attired were off loaded from the vans into the parked one. I assumed one of the vans must have broken down. I was wrong. All three vans drove off. All three vans were windowless and had no markings. There was a police SUV with lights which drove by at the time. Does anyone know what this was all about?
Marilyn Carney Lawrence Methuen
Kowtowing to GOP Problem solved!
Why is Haverhill passing a tax override, they should just get a pen and raise their debt ceiling. That’s what Democrats in Washington do. What’s good enough for them should be good enough for the rest of us.
Nick McNulty Windham
A matter of greed
A writer complains that rents in his apartment are soaring over the course of just days or weeks. It has nothing to do with the landlord’s cost of operating the building. It’s pure profiteering and price-gouging. Most of the current inflation is just corporations taking advantage of the situation while raking in record profits. We need rent control and a new excess profits tax, not the Federal Reserve wrecking our economy.
Michael Bleiweiss Methuen
Hooray!
Congratulations to Kevin McCarthy for coming to terms so the country would not default. Markets would have crumbled and retirement accounts would have plummeted. He put the country ahead of GOP MAGA gorillas who act like apes, spoiled children, and jilted lovers. Standing up to those people was a bonus to the country. There is very little in this bill that hurts anybody, which is at the heart of governing a democracy. And Biden played it magnificently.
Michael Veves Haverhill
