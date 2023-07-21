About that cocaine
Nick McNulty must have been the one to send the cocaine to the White House. He’s clearly out of his mind. It’s silly to say it was Joe Biden’s, who is the president. If he meant Hunter Biden, that’s already over with. Let it go!
Phylis Watson Methuen
Hide-and-seek
So the federal government under Joe Biden could find every single person that entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, but can’t find a single suspect that brought cocaine into a secured part of the White House? Yeah, Democrats, we are that stupid.
Nick McNulty Windham
Big fat liars
A recent Sound Off says Dems twist the truth, I suppose some do. But we are not the party of potus 45, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, George Santos, Kevin McCarthy, Lindsay Graham, Jim Jordan, or any other number of liars, tyrants and propagandists.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
The double-drivel issue
In the Wednesday Eagle-Tribune we were fed another column by Ted Xenakis where his string of unhinged assertions continues, this latest being that Biden’s family has “nefarious tentacles” with the Chinese government. And on the same page we get another daily dose of Nick McNulty fact-free drivel with McNulty asserting that the cocaine found in the White House was Biden’s. Sad that the Eagle-Tribune makes itself complicit in printing these unhinged assertions.
Bob Pokress Andover
