To ‘oh, oh, Oreo’
The Oreo cookie story was part of a larger look at viscosity in fluid dynamics. It makes sense that someone not in the know wouldn’t understand it.
To ‘make a run for it’
One of the constant critics did run for the Methuen City Council. The people of Methuen were smart enough not to elect this person.
Personal choice
Sixty percent of adults live with at least one chronic condition. If people want to wear a mask fine. If they don’t fine. Why force others to wear them? If they protect as well as they say, those who wear them have nothing to worry about.
Question on tinting
Is it illegal to have deeply tinted windows on your car? Is it also illegal to have tinted covers for the plates on your car? If it is illegal who is enforcing this?
OK to speak up
Any elected or appointed federal official that opposes unfettered free speech in America — publicly or otherwise — is in violation of their oaths of office, and should be summarily removed as a result.
For the people?
Wow, even after seeing planes full of cheering Americans hearing the news of the ending of the mask mandate, Joe Biden’s handlers are still in court trying to force air travelers to wear masks. Amazing to see an American presidency with such open disdain and loathing for its own citizens,
Don’t interfere Dems
Gov. Charlie Baker is pushing to give tax cuts to the people if Massachusetts, and give back some of the surplus money to the people. Let’s see how long it takes before the Democrats are squawking about that.
I’ll keep my car
I’ll buy an electric car when John Kerry and all the movie stars start to fly commercial.
Pulling pigtails
Trump supporters: It has become clear to me that the people writing to Sound Off saying they love Trump and his ideals — lying, cheating, anti-women, pro Putin — are doing so to irritate us, because how can it be possible anyone supports him?
It wasn’t a tweet
One Sound Off writer wrote that mean tweets is not an impeachable offense. Former President Trump was impeached on abuse of power and obstruction of justice and later for inciting an insurrection. It was not for being mean. It was for breaking the law and oath of office.
Into oblivion
In hindsight, Chris Wallace leaving Fox News for the soon-to-be defunct CNN+ streaming service seems kind of like David Caruso leaving “NYPD Blue” to start his movie acting career in 1994.
