Residents flooded, too
The North Andover flooding not only impacted downtown businesses. More than 200 families have been affected and some have lost everything. Meanwhile the aging town culvert on Waverly Road created hundreds of thousands in property damage, yet has been completely unreported. Perhaps more focus on families burdened with unliveable or unsafe housing should receive the same media attention as downtown businesses.
Elaine Miller North Andover
I don’t understand
I have lived in the Riverside area of Haverhill for 50 years. The last big rain storm we had, I got 6 inches of water in my cellar. Never before have I had water like that. Several neighbors had water and some even had sewage. Why is the city letting these old shoe factories turn into condos and house after house is being built. The sewage system is a hundred years old. It cannot handle this.
Joseph Roberts Haverhill
Why’d you print that?
Why did this newspaper dignify Chris Talgo’s boilerplate, right-wing screed with publication? It’s just a collection of character assassinations, what-about-isms, lies, and Republican talking points. It’s evident to anyone not in the Fox “News” bubble that, regardless of anything Hillary Clinton or the Bidens might have done, Trump is a criminal many times over. To not prosecute him would prove we do have a two-tier justice system — one where the rich and powerful get off scott free.
Michael Bleiweiss Methuen
No, it’s not OK
Greg Coleman is so wrong in his Sound Offs. Look at this country right now. Open borders are a mess. Migrants have no place to go. The cities they are sent to can’t keep up. Biden has no plan, just lets them keep coming to ensure more democratic votes. The economy is horrible. People who can’t afford rent anymore will soon be on the street. And I have never in my 67 years been more afraid of nuclear war.
Laurie Cross Haverhill
Go Georgia!
Georgia is finally taking truth to power of all those election-stealing attempts by 45 and his band of followers. The GOP will say it is unfair, but they should let the Justice Department do its work without legislators’ influence, keeping quiet about enforcement like Joe Biden has done and continues to do. GOP, tell the truth about the guy who destroys faith in all our trustworthy and most valuable institutions.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Beyond repair
Democrats just look tawdry trying to explain away the destruction of the working class by “Bidenomics” and the growing scandal clouds over the Biden presidency. Their brand will not recover from this progressive-driven fever swamp for decades.
Nick McNulty Windham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.