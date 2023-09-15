Beware of theft
Someone stole our propane gas tank from our trailer at a campground in New Hampshire, so beware. The police told me there’s nothing we can do about it. People are stealing gas from gas tanks from cars also. Police said beware in these tough times. We never had problems when camping for 50 years all over Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Edward Paquette
Bradford
Bidenomics strike again
Bloomberg News reports, “U.S. housing affordability remained a record low in July as high mortgage rates and prices kept home ownership out of reach for many Americans. The National Association of Realtors housing affordability index was unchanged at 87.8 in July, matching the lowest level in data back to 1989. A level of 100 means a family with the median income has enough income to qualify for a mortgage at the median home price.”
Nick McNulty
Windham
Be the solution
I tell Joe Dagati, who calls me a low-information voter, that I at least know the entire city of Boston is not defined by one problem area, that of Mass and Cass where Mayor Wu and others are working hard to help resolve the problems. The absurdity lies in people who rant about problems and do nothing to aid in resolution, while insulting hard-working well read folks like myself.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
