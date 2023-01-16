Welcome words from Veves
Michael Veves’ commentary, by intention or omission, never implicated a particular school or school system. Did he have one in mind? Parents need to monitor their children’s behavior. Schools can not be afraid of children. Congratulations for finally telling so starkly what everyone knows but seldom talks about. You see! The emperor has no clothes.
Thomas Durning North Andover
To tell the truth
I wonder, be it a Democrat, Republican or an independent, will we ever get an honest president?
Joseph Roberts Haverhill
The root of the problem
Ryan McNamara writes that conservatives believe in the military. Then why do they want to cut funding? He writes they believe in free and fair elections. We have them. They don’t believe the results. He writes they believe in the Constitution. Then why do they take the right to choose away from women? Trumper Republicans are double-talkers and lie. The GOP started all the mayhem. They write with no shame or embarrassment.
Kim Casey Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.