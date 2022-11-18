Unacceptable living conditions
I am a member of a displaced family staying at the Days Hotel in Methuen on Pelham Street. We have rats and bedbugs. We have been threatened to be kicked out of the program or placed in an uncomfortable location if we report these findings. Also, we have reported these things to the manager of the hotel on several occasions, but he has done nothing about it. He says that it is our fault.
Jessica Fuller Methuen
Isn’t it ironic
Are the same politicians that just spent two years investigating Jan. 6 talking about Donald Trump, and suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story now calling FINALLY investigating Hunter Biden’s laptop “living in the past?” Chutzpah!
Nick McNulty Windham
MAGAGA-Gag on that
Make America Great and Glorious Again. Like in the 1950’s when a teacher could not be married or when schools were segregated down south. Or in 1910 when women could not vote. Or in the 1960’s when we lost 56,000 to our military adventure in Vietnam. Why do Americans like to act like the past was always better? MAGAGA. Are Trumpers buffoons? They are a psychiatrist’s money maker.
Kim Casey Haverhill
Stop the nonsense
We need an opposition party that once and for all ends this COVID nonsense. Democrats Cesarean use of “special emergency powers” – including rewriting election laws in real time during elections and the capricious clinging to medically futile and constitutionally dubious mask mandates by federal bureaucracies and woke corporate medical companies — is unAmerican and needs to end.
Nick McNulty Windham
You go figure
Trump gave ‘voice’ to the ‘voiceless,’ to those who feel left out: the white supremacists, KKK, Nazis, Jan 6 insurrectionists, antisemites, violent uneducated white males with a seventh-grade reading level, government haters, confederates, and the worst of the worst – the hypocrites of hypocrites-white evangelical Christians always ready to trade their beliefs for a few pieces if silver. Assorted knuckleheads and fools make up, perhaps, 30% still would vote for Trump.
Michael Veves Haverhill
