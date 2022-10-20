Lead by example
What are the Haverhill teachers teaching the children? The court ordered them to return to their classes: the Superior Court, and it’s the law. They defy the court order. The School Committee should go back to court and have the union fined for every single teacher that missed school. You wonder why kids are defiant today?
Benefits forever
When Haverhill teachers retire, they receive a pension of 80% of their salary and health benefits for life. Statistics show that a teacher receives all of the funds they contributed to their retirement within the first 16 months of retirement. This leaves taxpayers on the hook for the rest of their lives. With these generous benefits it is outrageous they are striking.
Breaking the law
The Haverhill teachers are breaking the law by striking, a judge has issued an injunction ordering them back to work. Why are the union leaders not in jail? Since when do we as a society decide which laws we will obey? This is sending a fine message to our children.
Sign of the times
I find it very disturbing that many young kids only can tell time with digital clocks.
Benefits unfair
Why does the City of Methuen only give a tax break disabled veterans? This is a benefit that should be given to all veterans. We all served our country. Other towns give it to all their veterans. Why can’t Methuen?
Where to donate?
Can anyone tell me where to go to drop off clothes for Dress for Success in the Salem, N.H., area?
Respect property
Regarding the mural defacing in Lawrence: It’s not the result of lack of space for taggers to deface property, it’s the lack of caring by those people in Lawrence who have no caring for anyone. These are the people who throw things out of their car window as they drive the streets.
A little paint does a lot
The mayor in Haverhill, by not having the DPW paint parking space lines, is doing an injustice to anyone looking for a spot. Downtown on Merrimack Street on Saturday I saw four cars taking up six spots where other cars could have parked if the white lines had been painted.
Moving the city backward?
What happened to “move the city forward?” Five Methuen city councilors made a decision to allow overnight school bus parking in residential neighborhoods. This restriction was implemented for good reason – to preserve the quality of life.
A pill worth making
To the person saying it is a waste to develop a pill to replace exercise: Think about how many positive things this will help: obesity, doctor and hospital visits, a huge positive effect on the medical system. Not everyone who should exercise does and if this helps anyone it is worth it.
Put the phone down
The handheld law was for the benefit of all of us to be safe, because the practice of driving while holding a phone is distracted driving. And it’s against the law. Who has to get injured, driven off the road as I have been or even killed before the authorities stop this?
