Teacher situation a conundrum
So, 300,000 teacher openings last September. Substitutes? Barely any. Ask any teacher: Aside from the perennial problems of class size, countless emails, supplies, internet off and on, and off and on, student bad behavior remains massive. Hazing, bullying, lying, attacking teachers with whom they disagree, present false allegations nationwide – the list of hazards for teachers is endless. Throw in fear of recalcitrant, enabling parents and the fear of disciplining children with litigious parents and the situation is lethal. Solutions? None that I see.
Michael Veves
Haverhill
