Source that claim
Now Nick McNulty says studies show that Democrat-indoctrinated children have mass gender anxieties, along with others. What studies? Who performed these “studies?” Where are the results published? You have no facts to support these false accusatory tales. Get off Democrats’ collective back. If you expect people to believe what you write, back it up.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
Is that guy real?
Not only do we get Nick McNulty pushed on us daily, but Friday we even had TWO of his typical Trumpian rightwing conspiracy-based, factually false, grievances in Sound Off. Eagle-Tribune please prove to readers that this “McNulty” is not a computer bot that generates conspiracy theories to flood social media and newspapers with right wing propaganda.
Bob Pokress
Andover
