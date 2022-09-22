Job well done
Nice job by Ted Xenakis in his Wednesday column on the abortion issue! Both parties do need to “flesh-out” their stands on this issue to make more sense to potential voters for the midterms.
Fix the school, already
What’s with the Hampstead Central School? All these N.H. Republicans swore how strong their economy is and how they don’t rely on Massachusetts, yet they aren’t able to figure out how to pay for appropriate educational accommodations for their children? Sounds like a failing state.
To ‘shameful behavior’
Hitler put people on trains to gas chambers and firing squads. DeSantis sent illegals to an island that most of us can’t afford to visit. Those people are being cared for better than we care for ourselves. To suggest that there is a comparison is insane.
Have a great retirement!
I just saw that Zdeno Chara is retiring from the Bruins at age 45. He was an amazing defenseman and player. He should have received more recognition than Brady. All Brady did was stand in one spot and throw the ball. Chara was all over the ice defending and scoring.
What a statement
Fifty migrants showed up on 80% Democrat Martha’s Vineyard, and 44 hours later they had called Charlie Baker and whisked them away past “hate has no home here” and “no human is illegal” signs. They were taken on buses by soldiers to Joint Base Cape Cod for internment and processing elsewhere. Actions speak louder than words.
Dear ‘shameful behavior’
This is exactly what you are showing with your pathetic comparison. The 50 people flown to the Vineyard arrived at one of the most idyllic islands in America, not a death camp. BIG, BIG difference. Nice try to spin the terrible optics for the Dems.
A smooth ride
I have to say it was so nice this summer not having to stop for all those speed bumps Lawrence put out everywhere. There’s no need for them.
To ‘reason to party’
When Adolph Hitler was elected chancellor of Germany the people danced and partied in the streets, too. A few short months later they woke to the reality of what they’d done. You can’t prosecute someone for something they never did. Wake up America.
Is anyone in charge?
As a parent who took a child out of the Hunking School in Haverhill, I surely agree with those who say lack of discipline enforcement is the No. 1 problem in Haverhill schools. Kids tell me students get away with lying about teachers and bullying.
Try a little tenderness
A writer is complaining about a litterer who passes out on the street. I don’t care that you pay taxes and feel subject to this “disgrace.” The disgrace is in refusing to help this person. You exhibit shameful disregard for a suffering person.
Stop the madness
Can the city of Lawrence please put a turn-only arrow at Andover Street and Broadway? It’s absolutely ridiculous trying to drive through there any time of the day.
