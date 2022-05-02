Toughen up at school
If schools keep enabling and, hence, encouraging students to lie, and allowing parents to determine limits and punishments for their children’s bad behavior, no teacher will be safe. Everyone will be expendable. No one will be trusted. No one will want to teach. Schools will die.
A program to inspect
The program with the New Bedford Police Department and New England Patriots rewards people with defective equipment (lights) on their cars. Is this how low we are going? Rewarding people who have cars which fail motor vehicle inspections?
Inspect Lawrence homes
Mayor Depena is doing a good job in Lawrence. Now if his building inspectors would do their job of checking single-family homes that have been changed to multi-family, and those from multi-family to rooming houses. These places need to be identified and taxed accordingly. This is an injustice to those who live here and pay the right amount of taxes.
Teach them pride
I just witnessed four North Andover students dumping their McDonald’s trash over the pedestrian overpass. What a shame they have no pride in their town and the environment. Who do they think will pick it up?
Choices and repercussions
Pro athletes are within their rights to not get vaccinated. But when it can affect the team’s record or playoff potential, they not only should forfeit their pay but also pay the team what they would have been paid.
Dodged a bullet
If Trump was still president, Rudy Giuliani would be the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine. Not a single bullet would be sent to oppose Trump’s Russian buddy. Thank God we cleared the White House of our homegrown despot.
Pension question
Ex-Boston police union Chief Patrick Rose pleaded guilty to 21 counts of child rape and sexual assault has been sentenced to up to 13 years in jail. Will he keep his police pension?
What a crew
Considering recent revelations, one wonders if Kevin McCarthy can even spell words like truth and honor, let alone integrity. This, along with “Dr. No” Mitch McConnell, hyper negative Abbott and DeSantis and utterly self absorbed DJT, is what Republicans call leadership?
A big sellout
Not mentioned in Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is the implication of their Board of Trustees’ unanimous vote to sell out. It means they choose personal greed over responsibility for the company and its mission and took the money and ran. That is the big problem with large corporations in general: no conscience, just greed.
Warren’s big lie
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is concerned about misinformation? The biggest misinformation was her stating she was part American Indian to get a job at Harvard.
