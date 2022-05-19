To ‘bad decisions’
I also don’t think that the developer should be allowed to build where he is in Bradford without having fixed Farwood Drive first. However, the water was not shut off because the project called for it. According to the city, there was a water main break due to construction malpractice.
Won’t solve problem
The USPS is raising stamp prices again from 58 cents to 60 cents and other price increases until they can be solvent again. BUT they expect to lose $110 billion dollars over the next 10 years?
To ‘time for truth’
I totally agree. The thing is, I have no doubt that Trump would lie under oath. He is a compulsive liar and has no respect for the Constitution. This was evident when he tried to get the Georgia governor to add thousands and thousand of votes for him, and stole a classified document to take to Florida. Getting what he wants is his only goal.
Again, Perry’s working
Let’s just think about this for a moment: These Methuen City councilors spend their time attacking the mayor for being sick, even as he’s working. How sad and pathetic these people are.
Fiorentini’s COVID spending
It seems as though the mayor of Haverhill is including federal COVID money in his budget as if it is he that is using the money. A $14 million dollar increase in spending?
Self-defense?
The student involved in the recent stabbing in Methuen should be held accountable. However, the police charges reported in The Eagle-Tribune didn’t mention “self defense,” and the victim was the aggressor and trespassing on school grounds.
Empty promises
What happened to all the different fundraiser ideas that the MAIC promised they would put forth in order to pay for the turf field at Nicholson Stadium? I remember the promised signage, sponsorships, memorial bricks, rental revenues, etc. Who ended up footing the bill for the project?
How about the taxpayers?
It is interesting that Methuen has $12 million in reserves and $7 million from increased revenue. That was the tax increase last year. Maybe the City Council and mayor should give us taxpayers a break instead of raises and bonuses to City Hall employers who were closed to the public. Councilors talk about the taxpayers, but do nothing, especially the two who want to run for state representative and the chairman who wants to be mayor.
Who put you in charge?
This “original intent” argument has some holes. The Founding Fathers didn’t intend for black slaves to go free, for women to vote, or even for white men to vote if they didn’t own land. When you claim “original intent,” who chose you to be the one to pick and choose?
Commented
