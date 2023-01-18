1,001 unnecessary jobs in Mass.
A thousand more MBTA employees and a climate czar. Just what Massachusetts needs: more hack jobs.
Rich Fitzgerald Salem, N.H.
Military options
It’s a typical liberal position to associate military strength with excessive spending. There are many ways to strengthen our military. One would be better decision-making at the top to prevent disastrous outcomes such as the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Another would be to restore a focus on being the best and most battle-ready military force in the world – not the wokest.
Ryan McNamara Salem, N.H.
What’s in the garage?
Imagine if President Biden held a garage sale at his home.
Steven Comei Haverhill
Fixing the elections
A free and fair election is one in which every eligible citizen, verified by identification, receives one vote to be cast in person on election day. And more importantly, our media would cover stories unfavorable to “their team” and tech companies would refrain from censorship at the behest of the party in power. If we could get all that, we would have free and fair elections.
Ryan McNamara Salem, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.