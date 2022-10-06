Dismal student stats
The literacy goal for Methuen public schools is 60% of students reading “at or above” grade level. The actual number is 43%. The answer must be that teachers are not paid enough money. Someone should inform the teacher’s union so teachers can go on strike until literacy numbers improve.
No dream at all
It’s interesting how the ego-driven four residents who named themselves the ‘Dream Team’ who ran for the Budget Committee have all left, save one! Their idea of saving taxpayers money was to ask every department to come in and make a wish list! Do Better, Plaistow!
Broke a home
Well it finally looks like Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband has had enough of his wife sipping the MAGA Kool-Aid. Sadly their divorce hurts the entire family. Congratulations Donald Trump, for turning the world of a family upside-down with no thought and your rantings.
Way off track
Two dozen geese have made the athletic complex behind Haverhill High School their home and are destroying the new track there. Why hasn’t the school athletic director and principal done something about this? The city paid over $1 million to install that new track and it’s being destroyed. Someone needs to be fired.
Kudos to Pappas
Thanks go to Chris Pappas for his investigation of stock trading by U.S. congressmen. The New York Times reports at least 97 congressmen or their family members trade stocks, which creates the possibility of a conflict of interest or inside information. We need more of this type of effort to drain the swamp.
Huge accomplishment
I just want to congratulate Haverhill’s Joseph Xavier Smith on winning the Thoreau Scholarship. What an impressive, smart young man.
What happened, Sweetheart?
Did the city lose its case vs. Sweetheart Inn ?
Make way to Music Center
I had the good fortune to visit the brand-new Groton Music Center with my toddler grandchildren. They attended music classes and had a fabulous time. The new structure is spectacular. The teachers and staff were just wonderful. Do yourself and your family a big favor and go there soon.
Putin’s hypocrisy
Ironic, isn’t it? Putin and the Russians used to condemn us imperialists Now, with Putin’s unprovoked war and utterly illegal sham annexations, the shoe seems to be on the proverbial other foot. Instead of fighting “Nazis,” Putin behaves like one. No wonder so many people are fleeing “Mother Russia.”
Now that’s a sign
Can the digital sign that Mayor Fiorentini has out that reads “Click it or Ticket” on the Haverhill side of Basiliere Bridge be any bigger?
Wait, it was true
Well no matter who you are in America – race, creed, income level, or political affiliation — you are worse off now than ever before in your life. So technically Joe Biden did not lie: He is a uniter just not the kind we thought.
Flunking out
VP Carmela Harris doesn’t know North Korea from South Korea. Joe Biden doesn’t know who is dead or alive. What a disgrace. It is time for Joe to take a cognitive test.
The sanctimonious left is truly amazing. 50 illegals being sent to MV & the residents flip out. Hundreds of thousands crossing into Texas & Arizona are fine as long as they remain there. Great move by those governors showing the rule of law being broken by the Biden administration. Liberal hypocrisy knows no bounds.
