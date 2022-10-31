Veterans deserve better
As a Veteran coming from a family of veterans back to the Civil War, I think it’s a shame that The Eagle-Tribune is charging from $25 to $40 dollars for folks to put a Salute to Veterans in the paper. A more patriotic thing would be to do it over a longer period of time for a zero cost to honor veterans.
Richard Blatchford
Lawrence
Adjust the policy?
I know any changes often require tweaking, so I hope Sound Off will reconsider the new policy and allow writers to submit a first initial and last name. That would at least “limit” the potential tracking of submitters for harassment. I have enjoyed the stimulation of controversy, but don’t want the harassment of stalkers!
Thomas Riley
Haverhill
A good decision
I was pleased to read Tracey Rauh’s column about Sound Off. FINALLY, people will be accountable for their vitriol. As a centrist Democrat I am amazed at the comments I read. I remember the days when Reagan and Tip O’Neal could have a civil debate and walk away with respect. I am close with people who support Trump. We have agreed to disagree. We have more in common than our political views.
Ellen B. Weinhold
Methuen
One simple solution
If your house has a leaking roof, the fix is not to order more buckets. You need to repair the roof. Our migrant problem cannot be solved by finding more hotel rooms, but by closing the southern border. Estimated crossings so far are four to five million. Only Washington can solve this problem, but the Massachusetts congressional delegates are deathly silent on this subject.
Paul Sparta
Methuen
Oh and P.S.
I agree with the previous writer: Editorials need a name and town.
Paul Sparta
Methuen
Who isn’t safe?
“Done with Sound Off” may have a point. As a regular liberal contributor, perhaps I should be concerned for my safety now that Sound Off requires signatures. After all, it’s the Republican extremists who make death threats, stage armed protests in front of officials’ homes, and attempt to assassinate them.
Michael Bleiweiss
Methuen
Vote GOP for freedom
“ .. their willingness to use violence to achieve regional goals, … brutal repression of their own citizens and their predilection for official lies. ..” This is a quote from a Washington Post article about Russia, Iran and the Saudi’s, but they and todays’ Eagle-Tribune don’t see that it is also the U.S. today under Democratic Rule. Vote against all Democrats if our democracy and freedoms are to survive.
Robert Ercolini
North Andover
