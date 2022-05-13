Bad decisions
How dare the city of Haverhill allow the developer who has yet to correct the problems at Farrwood Drive build condos on Route 125 and shut off the water to hundreds of residents without warning? Good work mayor and city councilors.
Waste of money, time
As a property owner and tax payer in Lawrence I’m disgusted with the wasted money in the city. They paved Pleasant Street and painted the lines. They they came back and removed the lines. Then I came home today and they painted the lines again. I’d like to know whose pockets are getting filled.
A stinkin’ mess
The stinking stench is back in Bradford. We can’t sit outside anymore. Treatment plant Bradford stinks.
Derby a delight
It was so great to see the kids out fishing at the fishing derby! Children do not spend enough time outside nowadays. Nice to see them enjoying the outdoors with their families.
Baby formula botch
Wow, looks like Team Biden is doing for baby formula what they did for vaccines, with people having to write their own apps to try to find the scarce, mismanaged supply. 2024 can’t come soon enough!
Schumer shenanigans
Don’t be fooled by Chuck Schumer’s May 11 “show vote” on abortion. It was not about codifying Roe. It was a vote to expand Roe to abortion on demand at any point. This is an extreme position not supported by the majority of Americans.
A piece of advice
A lot of the noise about abortion these days is coming from men. If men are against abortion, they should stop taking advantage of vulnerable young women and then abandoning their responsibilities. They should keep their pants on, and then there wouldn’t be any abortions.
What a spectacle
As many of us predicted, the Jan. 6 Committee has turned into a Stalinist show trial, with Democrats dragging Republican congressmen through the mud for political effect, just like when Nancy Pelosi participated in Hillary Clinton’s Russia collusion hoax, and when Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid lied repeatedly about presidential candidate Mitt Romney. When asked later why he lied, Reid answered, “Well he didn’t win did he.” Exactly.
Commented
