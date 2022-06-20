Used to be delightful
Enough is enough is all I can say of the loud trucks and blaring music from cars traveling on Monument Street in Haverhill. It has become a highway which used to be a very quiet and pleasant street to live on.
No apology necessary
The previous Methuen City Council deserves an apology for being victims of the “union head’s games?” You’re kidding, right? They were all in on the police contract scam. Two councilors at the time were given phony-baloney jobs in the Police Department and three other councilors saw their relatives promoted by the ex-police chief in the months leading up to the contract vote. Their votes were bought and paid for.
Parks in poor condition
The condition of Haverhill’s parks is sad. The castle is condemned, Plug Pond is full of litter, and the grass is barely cut anywhere.
Won’t do the work
Republican “leaders” and ex-President Donald Trump are all show and no go. They both love the power of higher office, but none are willing to do the work. They’d rather complain about the southern border and offer prayers for the dead instead of tackling immigration reform and necessary gun legislation.
Acknowledge mistakes
Former Methuen City Councilors Kannan and Jajuga were spot-on regarding that contract being changed without anyone knowing. Time for the city to acknowledge that and make this right. These people were hurt in so many ways
I prefer print
I am in agreement with the person who wrote that they would rather have the Tuesday and Saturday papers back and not to print the monthly obituaries that have already been printed. I would rather have the actual paper than to try to read on the computer. Thank you.
Tradition, please
What happened to the melody of our National Anthem? At graduations and other events the classic tune has been replaced by some kind of caterwauling. Singers, please do not distort our Anthem.
Show up to vote
If you have to go out to food shop, to the bank, doctors, and other errands, what is so difficult about going to vote? Military personnel, and seniors, OK. The rest, why? It’s only opening things up for more fraud. We all know that’s exactly what happens too. Vote in person.
That’s our park
Of the 107 cars at Hedgehog Park on Memorial Day, 97 were from Massachusetts. The park was awash in alcohol, loud music and trash. Why does the town allow out-of-staters to monopolize the only public swimming area in Salem? It should be open to residents only, like neighboring towns.
