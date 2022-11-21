Training available: Who took it?
I think the writer of Sunday’s editorial (“Athletes are in the locker room but where are adults?) needs to check his or her sources in stating Massachusetts doesn’t require anti-hazing training. Safe Sport is a required program that all coaches, officials, paid or volunteer adults must take each year in order to have contact with youth sports participants. There is a component on identifying and reporting hazing, as well as bullying and other negative behaviors. Were the Haverhill coaches Safe Sport certified? If so they bear guilt in the failure to properly do their jobs.
Matt D’Agostino
Recreational Youth and High School Softball Assignor Methuen
Cowardly defenses
Name calling is a form of bullying and verbal abuse. Those who used it in Sound Off just wish to make themselves seem powerful. The descriptions given are their only defense and show an alarming distaste for facts they do not want to confront.
Paula Giuffrida Hampstead
They don’t look exhausted
I have seen many, many people cross the border from Cuba, Venezuela, and elsewhere and they all appear to be dressed nicely – new sneakers and backpacks. They can’t be traveling by foot from so far away and not look bedraggled. How are they doing it and who is helping them to come here illegally?
Marilyn H. Carney Lawrence
True then, true now
This Sound Off from June aged well: Remember how Matt Damon was telling us what a great historian Noam Chomsky was before he was telling us to put our life savings into CryptoCurrency? Stick to acting Matt.
Nick McNulty Windham
