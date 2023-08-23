What a turnoff
I was a registered Republican until the Donald. I am now unenrolled. I am trying to find a viable reason why any sane person would support a man who is under multiple indictments. The Republican party is about to go down the drain if people follow this man. Forget his vindictive threats and do what is correct and best for the country and the party. Unite behind someone who can be trusted and is electable. I would like to be able to call myself a Republican again someday. Give me the days of Ike, Ronnie and Abe again.
Ralph Prolman Methuen
Now sleep in it …
Sanctuary cities and states are begging the federal government for money to handle their illegal alien homeless camps, and the answer should be no! Let the people who have elected foolish, open-border politicians pay the price for their votes and wise up by the next election. Massachusetts doesn’t want their kids’ soccer fields and sidewalks turned into third world open-air drug markets? Then change your voting patterns: This is what decades of one party Democrat rule produces.
Nick McNulty WIndham
Kudos to letter writer
Congratulations and thanks to James D. for his letter to the editor in the Aug. 20 Eagle-Tribune concerning POTUS 45’s election schemes and his threat to democracy.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Get me out of here
Here I am again, a longtime Riverside resident. This time I have 1-1/2 feet of water in my cellar. I called the 311 number again. Their response?: “We’re sorry.” Being a 75-year-old senior citizen, I told people that Haverhill was the place to live. Now I want to move.
Joseph Roberts Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.