Trade Devers
I disagree with sportswriter Mac Cerullo’s Sunday column suggesting the Red Sox should not think about trading Rafael Devers. They absolutely should! Devers is a stud and should be a Red Sox for life. But they will low ball him in free agency just as they did Boegarts. Trade him now and get some building blocks for the future. Just try to do a better job than they did with Mookie Betts!
Ryan McNamara Salem, N.H.
Xenakis is great
We look forward to Mr. Ted Xenakis’ weekly opinion column, and find it both educational and right on about what has happened to our country and why. Please, Mr. Xenakis, keep educating people before it’s too late! God Bless.
Dick and Millie Carter Salem, N.H.
I’ll take Coleman
Greg Coleman’s answer to the astonishing Ted Xenakis was great. The Tribune is better to have Coleman write columns or that other fellow Michael Veves. Xenakis is foolhardy and the paper enables his balderdash. Veves’ Sound Off about student behavior was great. It’s not just lawyers and parents snipping at the schools always ready to sue: Phones are omnipresent full of social media enabling kids to lie, misrepresent, and bully. There is a solution: Discipline!
Kim Casey Haverhill
Roots of addiction
As I watch the news regarding fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses with opioids and fentanyl and much more, all I am watching are statistics, percentages and numbers. If people on drugs would simply just stop taking them, there would be no need for these deadly drugs at all. Nothing is being shown on the news about getting to people with a firm statement to Stop Taking Deadly Drugs. Stop. Just stop and the supply will stop along with it..
Paula Giuffrida Hampstead
A step backward
Recently the Republican controlled N.H. Executive Council refused $682,074 in federal funding for the evidence-based sex education Personal Responsibility Education Program. This reverses nearly 10 years of bipartisan support for the program, participation in which is optional and requires parental consent. The council’s decision will unravel the progress made in reducing sexually transmitted disease and pregnancy among teenagers, especially among the vulnerable in the Manchester and Claremont communities. What a thoughtful Christmas gift!
Greg Davis Salem, N.H.
Lights can be stronger
A writer states that Haverhill’s LED streetlights are not as bright as the older less efficient ones. That is a choice. LEDs are made in any number of lumens. The ones used here are a matter of choice, not a matter of limitation.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
