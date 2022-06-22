Tip for task force
If the dirt bike task force wants to get a big score then camouflage yourself on Lawrence Street between 5 and 7 p.m. and you will catch the caravan who speeds through nightly. I counted at least 10 at a time. They speed toward Methuen crossing in front of the Howard Playground where little kids are crossing the street. It’s only a matter of time before they run one of them over.
Great graduation in Plaistow
We attended our granddaughters graduation from middle school in Plaistow. I just want to acknowledge the beautiful job that the student chorus did singing the national anthem. The whole ceremony was well organized and perfect.
We pay for Hedgehog
I agree 100% with the writer’s complaint about Massachusetts residence using Hedgehog. We in Salem are paying the taxes that help with maintenance and upkeep.
Might be vaccine mandate
I see the airline carriers keep blaming the historic swath of flight cancellations in the post-COVID world on “labor shortages.” In hindsight, maybe the federal medical-industrial complex imposing extraconstitutional vaccine mandates upon the specialized airline labor pool was not such a hot idea?
Make it to polls
I cannot agree more with the comment about voting in person, with only a very few legitimate exceptions! Also a valid ID must be required to vote. No ID, no voting!!
Electric cars aren’t cheap
Nothing more emblematic of the Biden presidency than Joe Biden telling Americans that can’t afford to go to the beach this summer to suck it up and buy an electric car ... from a beach in Delaware. Let them eat cake!
Where do they go?
About a third of all pregnancies end in spontaneous miscarriage. That leads one to question the intelligence and wisdom of a God who places people’s souls right into a newly fertilized egg. It seems awfully wasteful. What happens to them? Do they go to eternal Limbo? That seems cruel. Or, are they recycled? In that case, abortion doesn’t matter since they can just try again.
Reason for good jobs report
Funny watching the left wing media this month trumpeting the “surprise” good jobs report for May. Of course people went back to work, the Bailout Biden Bucks from the inflation causing COVID slush fund bill finally ran out. Blue states extended them as far as they could, tried to make them permanent, but that failed, and when able-bodied millennial Democrats stopped getting COVID welfare checks, they went back to work. No surprise, it’s basic economics.
Not a good deal
The real result of the Green New Deal being jammed into law through regulatory back doors and unconstitutional executive orders is more oil coming from despotic nations with lax environmental standards instead of from America and Canada, and Europe is firing up its old coal plants to backfill the energy gaps Joe Biden has created.
Commented
