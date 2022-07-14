Fabulous Fourth of July
What a fantastic event the city of Methuen put on at the Loop for the holiday. The entertainment was great and the fireworks were spectacular. They should do it every year the weekend after July 4th. Kudos to Mayor Perry and his team for this event.
Money not well spent
It’s really amazing that the mayor of Methuen can make unauthorized payouts to city workers and then miraculously find the funds in taxpayers’ surplus by tightening up his budget. How much funds were allocated to the veterans that he could find a surplus there? Shame on him.
I’ll be bagging it
The claw picked up my trash cans and cracked them. My neighbor had trash got out of the truck and picked them up. Next time I will leave bags instead.
Hassen’s false claims
Don’t be fooled by Maggie Hassen’s fake ads touting her bipartisanship. The truth is she voted with Diane Feinstein 94% of the time. So if you like California politics, vote Maggie Hassan.
Griner no hero
The country is backward if they are calling Brittany Griner a hero for bringing marijuana vape cartridges into Russia. Maybe we should give the marathon bomber a pardon and the keys to the city off Boston just to be in line with the way things go in this country.
Tribune dropped the ball
Lawrence gets front page coverage for a festival, but not one word on Methuen festivities at the Loop. I guess we know where the Tribune’s loyalty is; 8,000 people and not one word about it. Thanks for nothing Mr. Editor for your lack of acknowledgment.
Where will it come from?
All these liberals and green new deal buffoons are pushing electric cars and other electric-powered items. Has anyone ever thought of how we’re going to produce this electricity?! Don’t worry about the mule going blind, just keep loading the wagon. You cannot totally eliminate fossil fuels. Wake up people.
Don’t vote Payano
Pavel Payano is running for state Senate. Thank goodness more than Lawrence will be voting. Hopefully the people of Haverhill and Methuen will see through his false claims about caring for the people and see him for what he is. Donald Trump has nothing on Pavel Payano.
Not trying enough
Biden is not doing everything he can to reduce gas prices. Only a fool would believe that. If he reversed everything he did when he took office that would be everything. He is determined to eliminate fossil fuels. Just like leaving Afghanistan, we saw how he screwed that one up.
Face the truth
They say the truth always comes out. So it seems with the Jan. 6 inquiry. But the real question today is whether people will accept it or continue to willfully deny it. The future of this country depends on the answer.
Fireworks were great but ...
Everything was great about the Methuen fireworks this year, except the ridiculous handicapped parking section. Did they think handicapped people don’t want to be near the stage or fireworks? Also driving out took an hour. Next year please have front row parking and seating for people with disabilities.
