I agree with Rose Titus. I’ve had both a flip and an iphone. I don’t have a cell phone now. Aliens haven’t invaded Earth – cell phones have. Everywhere I go, every person is glued to their phone. Yes they are a vital tool for 911 calls, but they are dangerous gadgets. I love modern technology, but cell phones are the biggest double-edged sword known to modern mankind.
Bob Scimone Methuen
Has anyone noticed how the Democrats always want to pass new laws when we already have them in place? Think about it.
Jack Wezesa Haverhill
When are the people of Methuen going to get the extra trash barrels we paid for? Are we going to get pro-rated for them being so late?
Del Morrow Methuen
Thanks to Mr. McNulty for his service to our country, however being a veteran does not make a person’s opinion any more valuable. Democrat veterans have equally valid opinions and some of us are tired of reading recycled Tucker Carlson opinions from Republicans of any status.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
