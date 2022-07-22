Mailing it in
Why can’t the kid that delivers mail on Lake Street and North Broadway in Haverhill learn to close the mailbox? The woman that did that for many years never left it open. Is it a training issue or is it laziness?
To writer calling for blinkers
Drivers don’t have time for all that. Steering and talking on the phone is all they can handle. Operating any of the controls would mean taking the phone away from their ear for a second. That’s asking for too much. Beware phone zombies! They’re everywhere.
Gross policing inconsistencies
Let me see if I have this right. The police in Akron, Ohio, shot a man when he ran from his vehicle more than 40 times and the police in Uvalde actually ran from the shooter. Something is wrong here.
Crickets ...
The silence from the left-wing American media — who called out Donald Trump any time he picked up a golf club at the end of his 100-hour work weeks — about Joe Biden, “the Three Day President” (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the days he is not on a Delaware beach) is deafening.
Summer’s supposed to be hot
Tired of the media and people complaining about the heat. Year after year the media insults people’s intelligence by reminding them of ways to stay cool. It’s summer. Enjoy it because before long you’ll be shoveling snow waist deep
NH’s big spenders
Notable, as we barrel toward a deep and wide recession brought about by wasteful Democrat federal spending, it’s not our “moderate and mavericky” New Hampshire congressional delegation standing in the way of more disastrous spending. Chris Pappas, Ann Kuster, Jeanne Shaheen, and Maggie Hassan are all 100% behind Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer in trying to dump $1 trillion in more taxes and spending on our heads again.
Can’t stop climate change
On the day Joe Biden is in Massachusetts to promote more climate change rhetoric people are warned not to swim in the Merrimack River because of sewage overflows. How insane is it that liberal politicians can’t stop 200,000 million gallons of raw sewage that has flowed into the Merrimack River every year for decades, but they want us to believe they can stop the whole planet from warming?
Take off the mask
So our 79-year-old oft-masked president has COVID and is able to continue working, according to his staff. And Democrat school boards are already talking about masking children and yanking those that don’t comply from classrooms? COVID isn’t the real plague here.
To ‘Thanks Hassan’
A womans right to make decisions over her own body are present in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. No one has the right to invade another’s life and make life-altering decisions for them. You ae trying to impose your ideology down women’s throats.
