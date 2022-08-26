‘Red meat’ Republicans
In response to John Mosto’s letter: Republicans do have a platform. It’s to give as much money as possible to billionaires and giant corporations while keeping/taking it away from the poor and middle classes. They just don’t advertise this because no rational, self-interested person would vote for it. Instead, they focus on “red meat” culture wars issues to distract their supporters.
Tend to flags
I always admire the American flags hanging off the telephone poles on Mount Vernon Street in Lawrence. But yesterday I noticed that a lot of the flags are torn and shredded. This is very disrespectful to me and any member of service. They need to be replaced.
R-E-S-P-E-C-T
The political signs in Salem that start off with “No Way ...” are rude. You can support your candidate without putting down someone you disagree with. Show a little class.
To ‘track record’
Yep, Biden has an economic recovery plan all right. As soon as the country is completely broke we can start to recover. Don’t compare Joe to FDR, Ike, and JFK. He couldn’t hold a candle to any of them. He’s ruining this country. Guess you can’t see that.
Can’t buy my votes
Biden just announced student loan forgiveness of $10,000. He’s just buying votes, that’s all folks. What about those people who paid their loans in full and on time?
Recipe for recession
The latest government loan debacle, with Biden waving his wand to transfer billions of student loans onto the back of the working class, is just the latest example of why the federal government should not be in the private loan business. The federal government take over housing loans (Fannie and Freddie Mac) led us to the Great Recession of 2008.
Adding to the misery
Democrats clearly have no concern over nor connection with the American working class. They keep jamming inflationary laws into the books at a time of historic economic distress of their own making.
To ‘auditors’
That’s how socialism works, first they disarm you, then they control the money, and so on. You’re right! Anyone who believes all those armed auditors are there only for the billionaires are in for a surprise. Another move toward socialism. Wake up people before it’s too late.
Not my cup of tea
This paper is giving Theodore Xenakis a weekly column? His views are Trumpian and unworthy of a column. If he spews his venom every Wednesday can the Tribune print on Tuesday’s again so we don’t have to read his fiction?
Forgiveness a travesty
President Biden’s cancellation of $300 billion of student debt is the greatest theft of taxpayer (your) money by a politician in history. It is a horrific slight to all taxpayers, especially those who worked hard to repay their loans and to small businessmen and tradesmen who never went to college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.