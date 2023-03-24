Curriculum plan
Ryan McNamara is spot-on, as usual. And I’d also add that the basic economics course Congress is sentenced to has “Basic Economics,” by Thomas Sowell, as its primary textbook.
Nick Mcnulty
Windham
Get real
So Mr. Xenakis repeated what others have said about banking and stated another version beginning with “when in reality.” I do not believe he has the official word on economic reality. If anyone did, these things would not take place. Thanks for the opinion, however.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
Just back off
The SVB and Signature Bank (and Credit Suisse and others that are still simmering) failures were clear products of bad government, from over-regulation, misregulation, crony climate change capitalism pushed by the last Congress, and rampant inflation from government spending. The government that governs least governs best. Time to claw back the overreach.
Nick McNulty
Windham
Commented
