Just not worth it
Putin shudda Googled “pyrrhic victory” before invading Ukraine.
The GOP transformation
After reading Soundoff contributors railings against Democrats, accusations without any evidence or other supporting data, I can respond in kind: In my 79 years observing the political scene I have seen the reactionary/right wing turn the GOP into an intolerant, personality-driven mob, whose typical responses to governance challenges are deflection, finger pointing, denial, obfuscation, shouting, accusation, non-sequiturs, personal libelous attacks, and lies.
Business as usual
Donald Trump and other prominent conservatives attended the NRA convention to ensure the campaign donations keep flowing. They said nothing about any responsibility for their support for firearms and munitions manufacturers who are the main funders of the NRA. Meanwhile the firearms propagandists will blare their distractions. Nineteen more children are dead. Arms lovers just don’t care.
Focus on police budget
Maybe the Methuen City Council should stop grandstanding and looking to oust Mayor Perry and look at the police budget. Their handpicked team wants a huge pile more money this year. Such a scam.
Easy for them to say
When politicians tell you that putting armed guards in school will not deter shooters, just know that as they say this their own armed security is only steps away.
Where were they?
The Lawrence High School Alumni Association gave out over $80,000 in scholarships last Thursday night. Sadly there was no news coverage or photo ops available, so neither Pavel Payano, a graduate of Lawrence High, or the mayor attended. Politicians are strange people only caring about themselves.
They’re no militia
The Second amendment reads, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” So all these people buying assault weapons are in the National Guard or Reserves? Or just GI Joe wannabes?
Who still supports him?
After hearing Trump’s speech at the NRA, I’m absolutely stumped as to why anyone still supports him. Get assault weapons off the streets.
All about them
When is America going to finally realize that the Gov. Abbott, Sen. Ted Cruz, Donald Trump and Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene don’t care about kids, American citizens or anything that stands in the way of their agenda.
To ‘Only in the USA’
There’s another statistic you left out: number of years under despotic tyranny since 1776 — 0. We still lead the world there, largely due to our Second Amendment rights.
Commented
