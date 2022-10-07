No apologies here
I voted for Trump and I’m not sorry. I didn’t always like the things he said, but you know what? My grocery bill was less. It cost less to fill my gas tank. The border was secure. If anyone needs to do some repenting, it’s Biden voters. And there are many who will admit it.
Those aren’t improvements
Regarding Elm Street “improvements” in Andover, it is almost possible to make a right turn from Elm Court without going into oncoming traffic. My neighbors and I are very concerned about the coming winter and snow. Why couldn’t they have installed lights such as at the academy and Merrimack College?
Choosing your candidates
I believe it’s quite simple. If you like the way things are right now, then vote Democrat. If you don’t like the way things are, then vote Republican.
Built back better yet?
Inflation isn’t the only negative impact Democrat rule has imposed. The FBI released their report this week showing that the number of murders reported in the United States rose by 4.3% since 2020, which follows a 29.4% surge in the murder rate in 2020 during the Democrat “Summer of Love.”
Sour on Dems
As parents prepare for Halloween, there is news of a “Rainbow fentanyl” epidemic, the drugs disguised as candy being manufactured in China and spilling over our open Mexican border. Open-border Democrats like Joe Biden, Chris Pappas, Anne Kuster, and Maggie Hassan are in essence aiding and abetting this deadly drug trade which is now targeting our children.
Bitter pill to swallow
MIT and Harvard researchers are studying if a pill can replace exercise? They have nothing better to do than to waste time on something like this?
Just plain unhealthy
Of course we should make sure everyone in need should be fed. But this taxpayer is tired of witnessing the following purchases with EBT: Coke, Cheeto’s., Yodels, etc. We should promote a healthy diet. Period.
Rents too high
The most important thing the state needs to do is reel in rents. It shouldn’t be more than a mortgage payment for rent. I can barely put a roof over my family’s head, never mind save for a downpayment. If it wasn’t for greed, this would be affordable.
Let it go
I think trying to deflect the mess “uncle Joe “ has put this country in by dwelling on President Trump is sad. Trump is gone. Blame Biden now.
World in chaos now
North Korea launching missiles over Japan, China flying military maneuvers off the shores of Taiwan after locking down Hong Kong, Russia annexing more of Ukraine, and Iran meeting with communist nations to create a modern Axis. But Donald Trump was the threat to global peace, right?
{span}NH voters don’t forget{/span}
{span}Karoline Leavitt has removed from her campaign website that she worked for the Trump White House press shop and also Elsie Stefanik. She is a hard-right election denier, anti-abortion womans right to choose. Her campaign is not in sync with the priorities of Granite Staters.{/span}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.