Like diverse opinions
I notice you have occasional readers who threaten to discontinue subscribing to this publication because articles are too liberal or too conservative. That is exactly why I love newspapers: There are no algorithms to expose me to what a computer decides I want to see and read. It’s words on paper and it’s the same for everyone. I appreciate your work whether I agree or not. Thank you.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
The royal treatment?
Will the British royals expect us to curtsy? The United States saved them during WWII. Shouldn’t it be the other way around?
Arlene Cox North Andover
Blame it on Biden
Child poverty is on the rise thanks to the fraudulent election of Joe Biden, a man who doesn’t even know where he is half the time: inflation, crushing energy and food costs; the spike in drug overdoses and suicide; the crisis in childhood mental health – issues all conveniently ignored by those suffering from TDS.
Rich Fitzgerald, Salem, N.H.
Flying like the masses
I heard on Channel 5 this morning that William and Kate will be on a commercial flight to the United States, not a private jet.
Arlene Cox North Andover
